Morningside sweeps postseason GPAC golf honors

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy Morningside College) -- Morningside College claimed all four top honors with the release of the 2019-20 All-Great Plains Athletic Conference awards.

Junior Jonny Douglas (Newcastle upon Tyne, England) and sophomore Maria Nava (Monterrey, Mexico) were tabbed men’s and women’s Players of the Year. Douglas’ honor marked the second such for the Maroon men’s program since 2017, and Nava’s was the women’s program third in a row.

Douglas, guiding Morningside to its second straight conference championship, registered two of the lowest rounds during the fall section with back-to-back 71s for a 142 36-hole total that left him five strokes in front of the field. He was joined by sophomore Torben Boeger (Hamburg, Germany) who took second (146); sophomore Sam Storey (Sussex, England) who placed third (150); and senior Tyler Danke (Sioux City, Iowa) who finished fourth (154) as all-league awardees for the men. The quartet was the most recognized in a season for Mside since the 2012-13 campaign.

Nava, topping the Maroon’s march to a third straight GPAC crown, compiled 18-hole totals of 73 and 79 over the fall section to headline the individual leaderboard by two strokes. Sophomore Laia Badosa (Girona, Spain) who earned runner-up honors (154); junior Samantha Knight (Onawa, Iowa) who placed third (158); and junior Maria Zorrilla (Torreon, Mexico) who carded a similar 158 and also wound up third were also all-conference designees. It was the fifth successive year in which Morningside had three-or-more players awarded.

Head coach Todd Sapp received both Coach of the Year accolades. It was his second men’s recognition and fourth time he’s been tabbed as women’s conference Coach of the Year.