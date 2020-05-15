New cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Winnebago Reservation

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) - The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System, has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 on the Winnebago Reservation.

One of the individuals was tested in another county, and two of the individuals were tested at Twelve Clans Unity Hospital. One patient has recovered, one patient was transferred to another hospital for a high level of care, and one patient is isolated and in good condition.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Winnebago is now at eight and, of those, four individuals have recovered.

The Winnebago Public Health Department is investigating and notifying any potential contacts of the positive cases and appropriate precautions are being taken. "We strongly urge all Winnebago community members to continue practicing social distancing. We understand that the States are starting to open up more businesses but the risk for potential exposure still

exists. The virus is in our community and we must all take personal responsibility to protect each other and protect ourselves," said Danelle Smith, Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System CEO.