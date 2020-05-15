Pleasant Friday for most with isolated shower west, better chance for Saturday wet weather

We were finally able to get temperatures back above average Thursday as we climbed into the 70s throughout Siouxland.



We have a mild start this morning and will have another mild day with low to mid 70s expected.



Clouds will be passing through from time to time with a little more cloud cover and even a brief rain shower possible in western Siouxland.



Clouds continue to increase tonight with a chance for showers to move in; that chance is highest in the western counties.



Everyone gets some wet weather Saturday with showers and a few thunderstorms likely off and on throughout the day.



This looks to give much of the area around half an inch of rainfall; since we have been running dry, this will be welcome.



Highs will be a little cooler as a result of the rain with mid to upper 60s Saturday.



A few showers could linger in the area Saturday night and into Sunday morning before clouds partially clear through the rest of Sunday.



We do warm up some to start off the new work week with plenty of sunshine for the first half of the week and highs in the 70s Monday and near 80 Tuesday and Wednesday.