Sioux City police celebrate National Law Enforcement Week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- This week marked National Law Enforcement week.

But the ongoing pandemic has altered how gatherings and ceremonies are conducted.

Typically current law enforcement and their families would be honored for promotions and their work in the line of duty.

As an alternative, the Sioux City Police Department has been posting stories on social media to honor law enforcement officials.

Police Chief Rex Mueller says that gatherings to celebrate those officials might still be held in September.