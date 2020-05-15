Sioux City principal gets a surprise retirement parade after 40 years on the job

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One Sioux City elementary school principal is retiring after 40 years. Friends, Family, and Colleagues sent her off with a surprise parade.

Cars lined the street in front of Bryant Elementary School to congratulate Principal Mary Kay Kollars on her retirement. People drove by honking, waving, and holding up signs, thanking Kollars for all of her years of service to the Sioux City School District. Kollars even received a crown to wear!

"I think this was better than a typical retirement party with peppermints and cake," said Kollars. "I think this was just the best. To see all of my friends and people I worked with it's just been so heartwarming. Great People."

Kollars says she's grateful for all of the great people she was able to work with over the years.