Siouxland doctor answers questions about COVID-19

Sioux City, IA (KTIV) -- Dr. Larry Volz, the Chief Medical Officer from MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, answers the community's questions about COVID-19.

Question: Is sitting in the sauna for 30 to 50 minutes every day a good way to prevent someone from getting COVID-19, or will it make symptoms less severe?

Dr. Larry Volz: There's really no evidence going into a sauna, particularly your own sauna, is likely going to change anything. The sauna doesn't get hot enough to prevent that, and just sitting in the sauna is not going to prevent the virus. I definitely would not recommend you going to a public sauna. There's a higher likelihood that you would get that there. But using your sauna to try and treat or prevent COVID-19 is not going to prevent that.

Question: Do you need to cover your nose and mouth with a facial mask, or is just covering your mouth sufficient?

Dr. Larry Volz: If you're going to wear your mask, and we recommend you do, you really need to cover your nose and your mouth. You can still shed virus from your nose. It doesn't just come from your mouth. And in order to protect yourself, you also need to make sure you're not rubbing your eyes, because the virus can be transmitted into your mouth, into your nose, or also into your eyes, so just wearing your face mask is not even enough. But you definitely need to cover your nose and mouth when you wear your mask.

Question: With restaurants opening back up, can you get COVID-19 from silverware, or will the dishwasher be enough to kill the virus?

Dr. Larry Volz: The dishwasher is enough to kill the virus, but that would be if you were taking your silverware directly out of the dishwasher at the restaurant yourself, and the silverware isn't sitting around or being transported by anyone else. Just because it was clean at one point, doesn't necessarily mean it's clean by the time it gets to your plate so you really need to be careful still with that and be cautious and make sure you're washing your hands. But the virus can live on metal objects like that up to several days.

