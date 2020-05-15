South Dakota reporting 1,269 active COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- The South Dakota health department reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state's total to 3,887.

Currently, officials say there are 1,269 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, a decrease of 43 since Thursday's report.

State health officials say, as of May 15, 2,574 people in South Dakota have recovered from the virus. That's means about 66% of the state's confirmed cases have recovered.

Health officials say 80 people are hospitalized with the virus. Officials say 296 South Dakotans have had to be hospitalized since the pandemic began.

On Friday, officials reported one new COVID-19 death in the state. Thus far, 44 people have died from the virus in South Dakota.

Officials say 23,527 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in South Dakota.