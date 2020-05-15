WATCH LIVE: Woodbury County officials hold news conference on COVID-19 WATCH LIVE: Woodbury County officials hold news conference on COVID-19 Posted by KTIV News 4 on Friday, 15 May 2020

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A joint news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday where multiple Woodbury County officials will discuss the latest COVID-19 developments in the community.

Officials with the Siouxland District Health Department will discuss the latest on testing efforts in long term care facilities in Woodbury County, while the Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office will address what they are doing to keep the public and members of the law enforcement community safe.

Also, a representative from the Siouxland Recovery Fund will talk about the fund and some of the agencies that have benefited from it.

