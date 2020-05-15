What are clinical trials, and what is it like to take part in one?

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - A facility in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota is conducting an investigational COVID-19 vaccine study.

Meridian Clinical Research is now seeking participants for the clinical trials, which will be overseen by the FDA.

Meridian Clinical Research is a network with 24 locations across the country.

The facility studies potential new medications, vaccines, and medical devices.

The company's newest study is a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.

Andrew Kimball, Vice President of Business Development at Meridian, says the study will help determine the safety and efficiency of the vaccine, which is intended to protect against the coronavirus.

"We want to be able to provide potential access to this drug and development," said Kimball.

Kimball says they're looking for participants who truly want to help improve lives.

Participants must sign a consent form, which allows them to withdraw from a clinical trial at any time.

After submitting the information, a Meridian enrollment specialist will reach out.

Those who are eligible will move forward and schedule an appointment at the clinic.

"And then over time there will be a couple of blood draws and you will be seen at the clinic over the course of 6 months to a year to make sure everything is running smoothly," said Kimball. "In any clinical trial, there's always a potential for side effects so the goal for any clinical trial is to understand what potential side effects there are, and how to minimize them".

Participants must be 18 years or older and must NOT have had COVID-19, to take part in the trial. And they must not be pregnant or breastfeeding.

"As far as moving through the approval process for FDA approval, or what we consider to be an approved vaccine there is a lot of collaboration happening right now with the FDA and other government agency's, but typically speaking it can take anywhere from five to ten years, but the goal of our industry right now is to try and expedite that as quickly as we can so we can have a vaccine in maybe one to two years," said Kimball.

The studies will also be taking place in Norfolk, Nebraska.

For more information on how you can take part in the clinical trials, click here or call 402-934-7563.