Woodbury County confirms 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 38 additional cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Friday officials with Siouxland District Health confirmed 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, bringing the total to 2,111.

Officials also reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on May 15. Thus far, health officials have confirmed 17 deaths in Woodbury County due to the virus.

Local health officials say the two deaths reported Friday were older males between the ages of 61 and 80.

Siouxland District Health says there have been 7,452 tests completed in Woodbury County. There have been 154 total hospitalizations, with 83 having been hospitalized and discharged.

As of May 15, officials say 820 of the county's cases have recovered. That's an increase of 78 recoveries since Thursday's report.