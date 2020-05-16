Iowa reporting 279 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday there are 279 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. Iowa is also reporting 10 new deaths bringing the state total to 346.

Thus far, there have been 14,328 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

Currently, state health officials say 6,927 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

In total, 96,300 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Iowa, 81,972 of them have come back negative.

In northwest, Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, officials say 81 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those patients, 33 are in intensive care units and 25 are on ventilators.

Officials say northwest Iowa still has 545 inpatient beds, 102 ICU beds and 72 ventilators available.