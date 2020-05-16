Nebraska COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000, officials reporting four new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Positive Covid-19 cases in Nebraska have surpassed 10,000.

Saturday the state reported 448 new positive cases, bringing the state's total to 10,220.

Health officials also reported four more COVID-19 deaths Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 123.

As of May 16, officials say 65,774 Nebraskans have been tested for COVID-19 with 55,420 coming back negative.

Nebraska doesn't currently release recovery rates for COVID-19 patients.