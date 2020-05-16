Nebraska National Guard to honor healthcare professionals Monday with flyover salute

(KTIV) -- The Nebraska National Guard is working to salute healthcare professionals and all Nebraskans responding to the COVID-19 Pandemic in a cool way.

On Monday they will do a flyover salute over more than 30 Nebraska hospitals in communities spanning nearly the entire state.

The KC-135 will fly above the locations at an altitude between 1,000 and 1,500 feet and speeds of more than 200 miles per hour.

Nebraskans are encouraged to view the flyovers from the safety of their homes or work while practicing physical distancing.

Anyone working in and living around these facilities should have no problem seeing or hearing the aircraft.

The National Guard was planning on doing the salute earlier this week, but weather caused the cancellation.

You can find a full list of those locations, here.