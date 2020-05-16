Officials confirm 1 new COVID-19 death in Dakota County, NE
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have confirmed one new COVID-19 death in the county.
According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the total number of deaths in the county to 14.
The health department also reported 2 new cases of the virus, thus far there have been 1,509 COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. No additional information has been released about these cases.
The Dakota County Health Department is urging Nebraskans to follow the "Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy."
- Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limits.
- Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
- Shop alone. Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you.
- Help kids social distance. Play at home, no group sports and no playgrounds.
- Help seniors stay at home. This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term facilities.
- Exercise daily. Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.
