Rescheduling promotions is one challenge X’s are facing during postponed season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers were scheduled to open their season in Kansas City on Tuesday. But they wont take the field until at least July, creating some challenges for the organization.

Baseball teams in all leagues offer various promotions throughout the season. Some of the most popular promotions are bobble head nights, bat, and jersey givaways, as well as dollar hot dog day. Instead of the typical 100 game schedule, the American Association is hoping for a reduced to 80 games starting in early July. The X's had promotions scheduled for games in May and June. Now those have to be either rescheduled or cancelled.

"Right now, we're just trying to reach out to everyone we had partnered with and see if they can do someting within that 80 game schedule and do something later in the season," said Connor Ryan, Explorers Director Of Media Relations. "Obviously there are some things that aren't going to happen like our kids day game that we put on for the schools every May. That might just not be a possibility at least inn May. You know, maybe going deeper into September now we are able to do something like that then."

The league hasn't announced an exact start date in July.