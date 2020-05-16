Safety measures implemented at Sioux City Farmer’s Market

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Many people are looking for ways to get out of the house. One thing that comes to mind is the Sioux City Farmer's Market.

The Market's officially opened last week. But, because of COVID-19, precautions are being taken for the safety of vendors and customers.

Becky Barnes, the manager for the farmer's market said masks are recommended when shopping at the market, and customers are asked to social distance as well.

"They're really well received with everyone that comes down. And as far as our vendors do, they've set their own protocols as well. You know, you come down, you just point to what you want and they'll bag it up for you. Everybody seems really calm. Everybody's been patient," said Barnes.

Barnes said she's thankful to see the vendors able to continue to provide local food to Siouxland. It's something those vendors said they're thankful to be able to do.

"It's really a gift. We honestly didn't think we'd be down here as soon as we are. We're glad that we opened up. I know thinks, like say Des Moines are a little different. That where I'm from, and the Farmer's Market there won't open until June. So, it's really a blessing to be able to be down here working," said Felicia O'Donnell with People and Pet Kitchen.

Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations are also provided for customers and vendors. The Farmer's Market is open from 8 am to 1 pm every Wednesday and Saturday.

To check out vendors and learn more about the Sioux City Farmer's Market, click here.