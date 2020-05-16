Severe thunderstorm chances in Siouxland for late day Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The past couple of days have been feeling much more like spring, with temperatures warming back up.

And today those spring showers returned.

They are still making their way across Siouxland, and will continue to do this into the night.

With those showers, we could also see some thunderstorms.

There is a chance of some of those thunderstorms being severe, with the main risk in the southeastern portion of Siouxland.

The winds also will start to pick up through the night, with wind gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

The low will be in the low 50s.

Tomorrow brings some changes.

The shower chances continue, and thunderstorms could be mixed in there as well, but for now it does not look like any will be severe.

The temperatures also drop back down, with a high in the mid 60s.

The showers should come to an end by Sunday night.

Sunday will also continue to be breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday will be much calmer.

The skies will be mostly cloudy, and the high will return to the low 70s.

Tuesday returns the sunshine, with a high in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the low 80s.

Thursday will be partly sunny, with a high in the mid 80s.

Thursday night has a chance of showers returning.

Those shower chances last through Friday and Saturday.

Friday and Saturday will have highs in the mid 80s.