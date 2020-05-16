Siouxland Habitat for Humanity dedicates house to family of 7

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Seven people make up the Vazquez family living in a small trailer in Orange City.

Saturday, Habitat for Humanity officially dedicated a new, two-story house to them.

"We're just so thankful to have the community join us at the conclusion of this project, just thanking God for all that He's done and for making this house possible," said Sioux County Director Kurt Franje.

In order to maintain social distancing and respect the communities comfort and safety, the ceremony was held outside.

While this dedication was different than their normal ceremonies, officials say they're thankful that the community can still come together to offer support and thanksgiving.

"Normally we would always have people inside the house, be able to see how the house is actually built and actually be in the physical place that we're dedicating, but we just wanted to be safe today. We decided to keep everybody outside, in the open air. We encouraged people to stand distant apart for the project, but still be able to be involved and see what's going on," said Franje.

Officials say the ability to continue giving back to the community and helping others, even during uncertain times like these, makes the biggest difference for families like the Vazquez's.

"To be able to go from a place where they were cramped, and some of the things weren't as safe or decent, really, as Habitat, we're just seeking to provide safe, decent, affordable housing. So this will just give them more space to move out and to enjoy and so I know they're going to be super excited for that change in their lives, just to be able to grow as a family together," said Franje.

The Vasquez family will be able to move in to their new home within the next couple weeks.