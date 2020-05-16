South Dakota Health Officials reporting 1,242 active COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - The South Dakota health department reported 1,242 positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. That's 27 less than what was reported on Friday.

This brings the total positive cases ever to 3,959.

State health officials say, as of May 16, 2,673 people in South Dakota have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 75 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. Officials say 304 South Dakotans have had to be hospitalized since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the state. Thus far, 44 people have died from the virus in South Dakota.

Officials say 24,217 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in South Dakota.