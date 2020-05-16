South Sioux City, NE police continue to investigate drive-by shooting

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -- The South Sioux City, Nebraska Police Department is continuing to investigate a drive by shooting that happened Thursday, May 14th at 11:30 p.m.

Authorities said no one was injured in that shooting that happened in the area of East 7th and B Street.

Police said they located a residence that was struck by gun fire and shell casings nearby. A vehicle was recovered a short distance away with what is believed to be the possible weapon involved.

If anyone has information they are encouraged to contact investigators Clint Nelson or Joaquin Orduno at 494-7555.