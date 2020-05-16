Storm Lake TestIowa site opens for testing

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Storm Lake, Iowa has become another Test Iowa drive through COVID-19 testing location. Saturday was the location's first day of testing.

While the Test Iowa center in Sioux City has been open for around a month, the Test Iowa Center in Storm Lake is just getting started testing the people of Storm Lake and the surrounding areas for the COVID-19 virus.

"Seems to be going smooth so far," said Captain Sam Otto, public affairs officer.

The soft launch of the Storm Lake Test Iowa site started Saturday.

Officials with the drive through testing center said so far, everything has been running well.

"Very good. Morale is high. Really it's Iowans helping Iowans here. And it's great to get out in the community and provide that assistance," said Otto.

Otto adds the National Guard and Iowa Department of Public health work together to keep the site running.

"I would say they're very similar. We have two testing lanes that people can go through to get tested. It's very similar," he said. "The process is very efficient. We have nurses from Iowa Department of Public Health to provide the actual testing and then we're helping with directing traffic and some logistical and coordination stuff," said Otto.

He said he's proud to help serve the community during these times.

"I think the biggest part is, it's a joint effort between the Army and Air Guard to provide this assistance to the community. And it's just been amazing to showcase that and provide that support to them," said Otto.

Officials with the Test Iowa site said if you want to get tested you can go to the Test Iowa website, fill out some questions and receive a QR code and then you will be able to come and get tested.

Otto adds after the soft launch, the testing center will be open from 8 am to 6 pm for testing.