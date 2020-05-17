A cooler Sunday with a warm up on the way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Yesterday was rainy and windy.

Today has brought us less rain, but the wind has persisted.

The northeastern corner of Siouxland has been getting the showers today again.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with with wind gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Monday will have a partly cloudy sky, less winds, and a high in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly sunny, with a high in the upper 70s.

Thursday night will have a chance of showers.

Friday will continue to have a chance of showers, with a high in the low 80s.

Friday night and Saturday will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday’s high will be in the low 80s.