Hinton High School seniors honored at parade, in place of graduation ceremony

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - Sunday afternoon sirens could be heard from all over Hinton, Iowa, but there was no emergency. Quite the opposite.

Seniors from the Blackhawks class of 2020 began driving their cars along the homecoming route 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The procession was to mirror what would have been in their gymnasium the very same day.

"It was something thrown together by senior moms and we decided to do a parade for the 2020 senior class," said Senior Mom Emily Covey.

"Actually this was really just thrown together this week and it's a really big process to be thrown together in a week, but the moms did a really good job and we really appreciated it," said Senior Alyssa Fischer.

Not only were parents and family members there to cheer the students on, but many members of the community showed up as well to show support.

"It's really important and it's special to the kids, being as everythings gotten quite disrupted for them for quite sometime for them. You know what, this is what a small community is all about," said Emily Covey.

"It was kind of emotional, it was really exciting to see everybody. I mean, nobody had to come out here. It was nice to see everybody just remember and know that this day was supposed to be our graduation so they came out and supported anyway," said Senior Kali Covey.

And, while the weather wasn't ideal for a parade, their expressions and attitudes were 100% sunny.

"Most parades happen in good weather, but we were bound and determined that this was going to happen. Nobody can rain on this parade," said Senior Mom Amy Schmidt.

Hinton Fire Rescue, EMS, and police took part in the parade to lead the way for the line of seniors.