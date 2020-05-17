Iowa reporting 323 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday there are 323 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. Iowa is also reporting 5 new deaths bringing the state total to 351.

Thus far, there have been 14,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

Currently, state health officials say 7,154 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

In total, 100,241 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Iowa, 85,590 of them have come back negative.

In northwest, Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, officials say 76 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those patients, 33 are in intensive care units and 25 are on ventilators.

Officials say northwest Iowa still has 584 inpatient beds, 104 ICU beds and 80 ventilators available.