Nebraska reports 128 new COVID-19 cases in the state

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DDHS) reported 128 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 10,348.

Health officials also reported no new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, leaving the statewide total at 123.

As of May 17, officials say 67,649 Nebraskans have been tested for COVID-19 with 57,153 coming back negative.

Nebraska doesn't currently release recovery rates for COVID-19 patients.