Officials confirm 2 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, NE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- The health department also reported 2 new cases of the virus, thus far there have been 1,511 COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. No additional information has been released about these cases.

Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths in the county.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, the total number of deaths in the county remains 14.

The Dakota County Health Department is urging Nebraskans to follow the "Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy."

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limits. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. Shop alone. Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you. Help kids social distance. Play at home, no group sports and no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home. This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term facilities. Exercise daily. Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.

