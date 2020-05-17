Remsen St. Mary’s graduates honored with flags and lawn signs

REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) -- Remsen St Mary's High school seniors were among those honored Sunday.

Like many others, Sunday would have been the day they graduated.

While they've moved the graduation date to June 21st, high school officials said they still wanted to honor the senior class and make sure they know, they haven't been forgotten.

Lawn signs with their pictures and names were placed at the high school. Organizers said 15 flags for the 15 graduates flew outside the church Sunday as well to remind the students that they are all in their prayers.