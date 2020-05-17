River Flood Warning is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Little Sioux River near Milford.
* until further notice.
* At 05PM Sunday the stage was 12.20 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will crest near 13.1 feet by Monday May 18
then begin falling.
* At stages near 12.0 feet…Minor flooding of low lying agricultural
lands begins.
&&