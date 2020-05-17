River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Little Sioux River near Milford.

* until further notice.

* At 05PM Sunday the stage was 12.20 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will crest near 13.1 feet by Monday May 18

then begin falling.

* At stages near 12.0 feet…Minor flooding of low lying agricultural

lands begins.

