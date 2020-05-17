Siouxland Recovery Fund activated to help aid in COVID-19 recovery efforts

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- On March 19, the Siouxland recovery fund was activated to help aid in recovery efforts for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Way of Siouxland is the fiscal agent for the fund. The fund helps local organizations serving individuals and families during the pandemic.

To date, the fund has rewarded 18 grants totaling over $150,000.

Organizations like food pantries, mental health facilities, and translation services have all received grants from the fund.



For more information or how to apply for a grant, you can click here.