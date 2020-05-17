South Dakota Health Officials reports 1,219 currently active COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - The South Dakota health department reported 1,219 positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. That's 23 less than what was reported on Saturday.

There have been 3,987 total positive cases ever.

State health officials say, as of May 17, 2,724 people in South Dakota have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 77 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. Officials say 312 South Dakotans have had to be hospitalized since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the state. Thus far, 44 people have died from the virus in South Dakota.

Officials say 24,572 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in South Dakota.