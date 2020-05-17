Two people hospitalized after being trapped in house fire

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Two people have been sent to the hospital after being trapped inside a house that caught fire Sunday night.

First responders were called to the home at 1613 West 15th Street around 8:00 Sunday night.

Officials said those two people were trapped inside when emergency crews arrived.

Within the hour, crews were able to get the victims out of the home and extinguish most of the fire.

Both people were transported to the hospital, and their conditions are not known at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.