WASAU, Neb. (KTIV) - Seniors in Wausa, Nebraska were honored last night.

yesterday would have been their actual graduation, but it didn't happen because of COVID-19.

The seniors were escorted by the Wausa Volunteer Fire Department.

Then at 8:20 last night seniors were escorted down Main Street by the Wausa Viking ship and cruised a full street of supporters there to honor these kids.