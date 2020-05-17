Whiting Community School teacher receives surprise drive-by celebration

WHITING, Iowa (KTIV) - Mrs. Eggerling has been a teacher in the Whiting Community School District for 33 years.

As the school year officially ends, she is retiring.

Sunday, the community wanted to surprise her and celebrate all she has done for the school district.

The celebration had to be done safely, something that many have become quite used to, so it looked a bit different.

Students, staff, and other community members drove by her house this evening, honking , handing presents and cards, and offering all kinds of support.

"She's one of the most dedicated teachers I know. You drive by at 6:30 a.m., her car is in the parking lot, one of the first ones. She's one of the last ones to leave. She truly cares about her students, she finds the potential in all of the her students and pushes them. The students all love her, she has a great sense of humor. She's been here 33 years and she deserves this retirement," said Amy Christensen.

Organizers expressed their appreciation especially towards all the young students who showed up to give their congratulations and support.