SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- On Sunday officials with the Siouxland District Health Department reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

Courtesy: Siouxland District Health Dept.

The new cases bring the county's total to 2,215. No new deaths were reported on Sunday, leaving the total at 17.

So far 8,121 tests have been completed in the county. According to the department, there have been 161 total hospitalizations, with 89 people hospitalized and discharged.