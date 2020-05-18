A warming trend to develop this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a cool start to the workweek as clouds hung tough today for central and eastern Siouxland.

Those clouds are going to stick around tonight and much of tomorrow as well although a little clearing should start to take place Tuesday with highs approaching 70 degrees.

More warming will move in on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s under partly sunny skies.

Thursday and Friday will bring in chances of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s both days.

Saturday is looking like we’ll have a chance of getting back into the low to mid 80s for highs with a slight chance of seeing a couple thunderstorms develop.

Sunday brings in better chances of rain with highs coming down a bit to the upper 70s.

Memorial Day Monday also will bring us a chance of thunderstorms with highs in the mid 70s.