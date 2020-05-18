At risk: Keeping cancer patients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- We hear it often when talking about COVID-19.

Those with compromised immune systems, being more at risk.

COVID-19 has been top of mind for many the last couple of months.

Many of those concerned include people with compromised immune systems.

"We never want patients to feel the concern of 'I have to delay my cancer treatment vs the risk of the COVID-19 infection'," said Christie Finnegan, June E. Nylen Cancer Center Marketing & Fund Development Manager.

Cancer patients' treatments often take a toll on their health, leaving them more susceptible to infections.

"We have heard from patients that they have thought about, I have to go get my treatment but I also, by going out, I am putting myself at risk, which do I choose," said Finnegan. "So that internal battle that a cancer patient would be going through would be excruciating."

To help keep staff, physicians and patients safe. Finnegan said they've implemented safety measures like tightening their visitor policy, taking temperatures, and asking patients screening questions.

"It could very easily run quickly, as we know how contagious COVID-19 is and then we would not be able to offer treatment," said Finnegan.

Finnegan said many patients have pushed back their follow up appointments, but those still getting treatment for cancer, are continuing to come in.

"We have continued to see patients in active chemotherapy treatment," said Finnegan. "They are on a cycle and coming in. We've continued to treat with radiation treatment as well."

Finnegan said there have been mixed feelings from some in the Siouxland community when it comes to the importance of wearing masks or social distancing. She said people need to do what they can to protect the spread and those at the most risk.

"It's not always about you," said Finnegan. "It's about other people and those other people could be our cancer patients who have the immune compromised systems, but it also could be the healthcare workers that are doing their best to protect themselves."

Finnegan said their patients are also asked whether or not they have traveled recently. She said they are limiting visitors unless it is a brand new consultation and then they can have one person with them.

