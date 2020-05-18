No injuries reported at Monday morning house fire in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to a house fire in the Kelly Park Neighborhood early this morning, and that fire remains under investigation.

Crews say the fire broke out at the 800-block of Pacific Street around 3:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they reported a working fire in the basement of the home.

The two occupants of the home were alerted by a smoke alarm and were already outside when first responders arrived.

Firefighters entered the basement and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.