Buena Vista to bring competitive E-Sports team to campus

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Video games aren't just for kids anymore. 175 colleges and universities offer e-sports teams, as varsity programs. You can add a Siouxland school to that list.

Buena Vista University in Storm Lake is adding e-sports to its roster of competitive teams. The team will have a home inside the Siebens Forum on campus. BVU is in the process of renovating a classroom into an E-Sports Arena.

Last fall, the staff surveyed the student body and received 200 responses about what games they play and at what levels. The Beavers will compete with other gamers around the country.

"It's exciting and it's something that develops a lot of different qualities, team-building, communication," said BVU Director Of E-Sports Trevor Berneking. "It's a great opportunity to bring in some other kids that can bring a different aspect to the sports scene. Looking at some of the programs that have been really successful, they started with ten or twelve kids in their first recruiting class and within two or three years they're up to 50 or 60 kids on their team."

Buena Vista hopes to start competing in the fall of 2021. Morningside, Northwestern, and Grand View are other Iowa colleges that offer E-sports.