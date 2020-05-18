Dental offices start to reopen in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As of last Friday, some businesses have been allowed to reopen with restrictions, including those in Woodbury County.

Among those businesses are dental offices.

Lilly Family Dentistry in Sioux City Monday started reopening its doors for patients.

Clarissa Fuehrer, a dental hygienist with Lilly Family Dentistry, said for the reopen they have imposed some new measures to ensure safety.

She said they have been following board protocols and also Iowa Dental Board recommendations.

One major adjustment is that all patients must stay in their car and call when they arrive. She said they take temperatures and have the patients fill out a questionnaire.

They're also trying to keep the waiting room empty, and they're constantly cleaning.

"We've really thinned out our schedule to allow us time to get used to all the changes. As far as wearing extra garb, and face masks, and washing those things, and changing our jackets and what not. I have only had a couple today, but it's been smooth so far and all of our patients have been really accommodating." said Fuehrer.

Clarissa said many people have been calling for appointments.

Currently, they are booked out all the way until August.