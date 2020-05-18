Greenberg’s Jewelers reopens after closing for first time since 1918

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Believe it or not, a pandemic can not stop love.

That's why managers at Greenberg's Jewelers said they had an overwhelming amount of new and returning customers in just the first few hours of reopening.

Whether it was something as big as an engagement ring, or something has simple as a jewelry shinning, business did continue online for the Sioux City Jeweler.

But on Monday, Greenberg's reopened their store at Southern Hills Mall which came with a lot of extra planning.

"Our team went through the store and completely cleaned the store upside and downside. Every single ring was disinfected. We had it polished and cleaned up so that everything in the store was perfect, every case, the inside, the outside, the floors," said co-owner Amy Greenberg.

Beyond the preparation, managers at the store say they took added steps to ensure the safety of the customers and the staff.

"We have implemented sanitation stations, we ask our customers to sanitize their hands before they come in, we recommend the wearing of a mask, but that's up to them. Our main goal is to make sure everybody is protected, safe, and have an enjoyable experience here at Greenberg's," said Sales Manager Jeff Plautz.

While being closed didn't stop online business, owners say it was a difficult time to get through.

"We have never been closed in the 35 years that I have been with Greenberg's. I think the only time that we have been closed was when my grandfather went through the pandemic in 1918," said Greenberg.

Now they are officially reopened, managers and owners say they are thrilled.

"It's fantastic to be back at work, it's great to see my friends, my family, being around the customers, I'm so excited," said Plautz.