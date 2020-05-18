Iowa reporting over 300 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed Monday there are 304 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Iowa is also reporting 4 new deaths bringing the state total to 355.

Thus far, state health officials have confirmed 14,955 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

Currently, health officials say 7,324 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

In total, 103,148 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Iowa, 88,193 of them have come back negative.

In the northwest, Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by the state, officials say 81 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those patients, 32 are in intensive care units and 23 are on ventilators.

Officials say northwest Iowa still has 582 inpatient beds, 103 ICU beds and 90 ventilators available.