Iowa reports 2 cases of virus-related syndrome in children

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Public health officials are reporting two cases in Iowa of a new inflammatory disease in children associated with coronavirus infections.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said Monday the state learned of two potential cases on Friday in children in eastern Iowa. They are stable and state officials are working with local officials to learn more.

The condition was highlighted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week as a newly identified inflammatory syndrome in children.

Also, Iowa public health data released Monday indicates that the rate of coronavirus deaths have slowed to 19 in the last three days after surging last week.