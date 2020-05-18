Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 10,625, two additional deaths reported

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 277 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state's total to 10,625.

Health officials also reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 125.

As of May 18, officials say out of the 70,147 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 59,359 came back negative.

Nebraska doesn't currently release recovery rates for COVID-19 patients.