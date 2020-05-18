Nebraska lawmakers to return to session on July 20

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- Nebraska lawmakers will resume their regular session on July 20, four months after they last met to approve emergency coronavirus funding.

The new schedule calls for lawmakers to meet every weekday until Aug. 13, except for Aug. 7 and Aug. 10.

Lawmakers abruptly postponed their session in late March amid fears that close contact would help spread the coronavirus. They have 17 days remaining in this year's 60-day session.

It's unclear how the virus and the economic damage that followed will affect bills that were pending. On Friday, the Nebraska Department of Revenue reported a sharp decline in state tax collections last month.