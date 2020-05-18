Nebraska National Guard flyover Norfolk in honor of health care workers

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) Across Nebraska Monday, people were looking to the sky for a shout-out to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday morning, Norfolk saw an Air National Guard refueling tanker flew overhead at altitude between 1,000 to 1,500 feet, going more than 200 miles per hour.

Minutes before the aircraft flew over Norfolk, it was seen over Stanton and West Point.

The Nebraska National Guard did flyovers over more than 30 hospitals in communities across the state Monday.

The stratotanker is with the 155th Air Refueling Wing in Lincoln. It's a KC-135, the same tanker flown by Sioux City's 185th Air Refueling Wing.