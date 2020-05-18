Needed rain falls in Siouxland over the weekend with highest totals in Iowa

The spring has been running on the dry side in the area but some needed rainfall fell over the weekend.



A front slowly made its way through the Upper Midwest and dropped pretty decent rain totals in Siouxland Saturday and Sunday.



The highest totals were seen in northwest Iowa with most cities there seeing at least an inch and several in northeastern Siouxland ending up over two inches.



Here are the rainfall reports we received over the weekend:

Lake Park, IA: 3.75"

Estherville, IA: 2.81"

Near Sibley, IA: 2.75"

Okoboji, IA: 2.50"



Arnolds Park, IA: 2.45"

Ringsted, IA: 2.43"

Spirit Lake, IA: 2.38"

Spencer, IA: 2.08"

Sheldon, IA: 1.76"

Hull, IA: 1.75"

Ruthven, IA: 1.54"

Aurelia, IA: 1.50"

Remsen, IA: 1.50"

Denison, IA: 1.22"

Sac City, IA: 1.10"

Ida Grove, IA: 0.90"

Sioux Center, IA: 0.87:

Alcester, SD: 0.73"

Pender, NE: 0.68"

O’Neill, NE: 0.63"

Norfolk, NE: 0.60"

Yankton, SD: 0.44"

KTIV: 0.40"

Sioux Gateway Airport: 0.38"

Niobrara State Park: 0.24"

Wayne, NE: 0.17"