One Siouxland student uses music to spread hope and support among the class of 2020

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Graduating seniors Iowa throughout Iowa are part of a video project with the Iowa Department of Education, to highlight their accomplishments and support.

One Siouxland senior featured in the video was Sioux City North High School student, Derek Hwang.

Like Hwang, all the seniors shared their hopes and well wishes for their fellow class members.

And Hwang took his cameo in a very creative direction. In the video, you can see the senior in four different bubbles.

After introducing himself, Hwang began playing all four parts of Morning Has Broken on the cello.

"I've played this piece before and my mom kind of gave me the idea and it seemed like the perfect fit and opportunity to show everybody a part of who I am. Something I've always held on to is that during this very difficult time when everyone is very stressed, things will get better and things will always improve," said Hwang.

Hwang said he was surprised, honored, and excited to be chosen, to be a part of the video project.

To see the full video, click here.