River Flood Warning from MON 10:53 AM CDT until THU 4:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Little Sioux River at Spencer.

* until late Wednesday night.

* At 08AM Monday the stage was 9.75 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 10.00 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by 11 AM Monday and crest near

10.5 feet by tonight. The river will fall below flood stage by

Wednesday May 20.

* At stages near 10.0 feet…The right bank overflows, and minor

flooding of the Spencer city park and some rural agricultural areas

begins.

&&