River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Little Sioux River near Milford.

* until further notice.

* At 08AM Monday the stage was 13.17 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Recent activity…The river rose above flood stage on Sunday May

17.

* Forecast…The river will crest near 13.2 feet by Tuesday May 19

then begin falling.

* At stages near 14.0 feet…Significant amounts of pasture and other

farm lands begin to flood.

