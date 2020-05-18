Siouxland doctor answers community questions about COVID-19

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Doctor Mike Kafka of UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's answers questions about COVID-19.

Question: When I go to the store, I wear a mask and when I get home, I clean my clothes and shoes. Should I do this all the time?

Dr. Mike Kafka: This is primarily a respiratory disease and it's transmitted through inhaling droplets that are sneezed or coughed by someone who is infected, within six feet of you. That is the primary way to be infected. One of the most important things to do once you get home from shopping, if you get back from the grocery store is to wash your hands for 20 seconds or use a hand disinfectant that has alcohol in it. Clothing and shoes have not been shown to be an effective way of transmitting this virus and causing infection in people.

Question: Do you know of anyone locally who has contracted the virus twice?

Dr. Mike Kafka: I am not aware of anyone here locally, but there have been reports of that happening. And in the news last week, there were reports that sailors on the Theodore Roosevelt that's docked in Guam, following a large outbreak on that ship. There are some who have been quarantined and returned to the ship having tested negative twice and have now become symptomatic and actually seem to be infected and positive with the COVID virus so that kind of raises the possibility that still can happen. Hopefully we'll get more information and understand why that is.

Question: If you're tested and you don't have COVID-19 today, could you be positive tomorrow?

Dr. Mike Kafka: Absolutely. A test is just at one point in time, so if you have been infected, but the infection is not far enough along that you can actually shed the virus, and can be picked up on the test, that's one way it can happen. Or you may be exposed a few days ago and be testing negative, and tomorrow you may test positive. You have to take each test individually. It doesn't predict exactly whether you'll become infected in the near future or not.

